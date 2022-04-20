Khallikote University admission deferred to June 20

Berhampur: Khallikote Cluster University in Odisha's Ganjam district has deferred its online admission process to June 20. . Earlier, the newly-formed cluster university had decided to start e-admission for Plus III and postgraduate courses from today (June 15). "Since the colleges remain closed due to Raja festival, teachers in charge of admission could not undergo training on the new process. The teachers will need at least three days training on e-admission process," said university's Officer on Special Duty, Manmath Padhy. The new date was decided at a meeting of principals and admissions in-charge of all constituent colleges on Saturday, he said. Khallikote Autonomous College, Binayak Acharya College and Sashibhusan Rath Government Women's College, Berhampur, Science College, Chhatrapur, and Goplapur College are the constituent colleges. The university has signed an MoU with the state-owned Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited to conduct the online admission process for Plus III and 18 postgraduate courses. The aspirants can submit their applications online. The university has also decided to conduct common admission this year. A common advertisement would be floated for all constituent colleges. The admission, however, would be made according to preference of applicants and availability of seats, Padhy said. He said offline applications would be taken into consideration for those students, who had already applied to take admission in postgraduate courses of Khallikote College. PTI