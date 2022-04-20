Khalistan Supporter Arrested In UP For Arms Supply

Lucknow: On the inputs of the Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, the sleuths of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) claimed to have laid a trap on a cohort of Khalistan supporters.

The accused arrested from Muzaffarnagar in the late hours of Friday had allegedly supplied weapons to Khalistan supporters. He was later handed over to the Amritsar police who took him to produce him in a local court.

According to an official communiqué released by UP ATS on Saturday, they got inputs from Special Operation Cell of Amritsar that a resident of Muzaffarnagar is involved in supply of arms and ammunitions to Khalistan supporters and to criminals. The Amritsar police reportedly nabbed two Khalistan supporters identified as Daljeet Singh alias Babloo, hailing from Jandiyal in Amritsar and Satnam Singh aka `Manni', a native of Sultanpurvind in Amritsar few days back. The cops recovered large cache of arms and ammunitions. Both Babloo and Manni were reportedly connected to demand for Khalistan and Refrendarum 2020.

The two, during interrogation revealed the name of their arms supplier as Sanjay Rathi alias Guddu, a native of Itawa village of Budhna in Muzaffarnagar district. The Amritsar police subsequently passed on the information to their counterparts ATS. Finally on late Friday night, the ATS team raided a hideout in Budhna area of Muzaffarnagar and managed to arrest Guddu, an official released confirmed.

The raiding party recovered two pistols of .32 bore along with 3 magazine and 9 live cartridges from his possession.

"Rathi had illegally sold more than three dozen pistols, revolvers and other ammunitions to Daljeet Singh and Satnam Singh so far. He had also supplied 30-35 pistols to a number of criminals in Amritsar as well as to underworld operatives in UP. Further interrogations are on with the accused. UNI