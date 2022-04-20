Khalilzad, Pak Army chief discuss Afghan peace process

Islamabad: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan''s Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, the military here said.

In a statement on Sunday night, the military said Khalilzad and Bajwa discussed the overall regional security situation including the Afghan refugee issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Pakistan-Afghanistan border management, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals," the statement from the army''s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

It is the second visit of Khalilzad to Pakistan in a month as part of his mission to press for the start of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

He last visited Pakistan on May 8 and held talks with Bajwa on the peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Besides Islamabad, Khalilzad is also slated to visit Doha and Kabul.

--IANS