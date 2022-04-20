Khaira Urges PM To Release GST Arrears To Punjab

Chandigarh: Former Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Punjab's rightful arrears share of Rs 6800 crore GST that would help the state to feed hungry poor and provide medical aid to those affected.

In a statement here, former LoP begged PM Modi to immediately release approximately Rs 6,800 crore GST arrears of Punjab pending with the central government.

"Since Punjab like the rest of India is grappling with a serious crisis of hunger, medical aid and want of essential commodities in the wake of the coronavirus challenge.

We need the money to reach out to the poor needy daily wagers and other self-employed people, who have been locked down due to curfew for the last 18 days," he said.

Khaira said there is no logical justification to withhold this rightful hard-earned money of Punjab state particularly during crisis time with the state facing a whopping debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

He said that the industry in Punjab is already on the verge of collapse due to gross discrimination with the state, in view of huge tax holiday packages to neighbouring hill states since 2004.

Punjab being a border state, landlocked with no seaport just cannot afford to compete with hilly states having huge tax benefits, he added.

The former LoP held both Congress and BJP-SAD alliance responsible for this blatant discrimination, as both UPA and NDA have ruled at the centre since 2004.

He condemned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its president, Sukhbir Badal, for being mute spectators to the denial of GST arrears to Punjab by the centre, as his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is very much a Cabinet Minister of the Modi government.

He urged her to raise her voice within the cabinet to get the GST arrears released without any further delay.

Khaira chided Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for ignoring their pleas in the Vidhan Sabha while passing the GST bill in Punjab, as "one nation one tax" would only further reduce the financial autonomy of states and render them glorified municipalities.

He said had Capt Amarinder heeded to their advice Punjab would not have had to beg the central government fr its own tax money.

Urging state leaders to raise their voice against this centralised GST system, Khaira urged Mr Modi to not only immediately release the GST arrears of Punjab but all the other states as well, so that they can support the poor needy Indians in this lockdown period imposed by him. UNI