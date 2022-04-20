Khadi To Be Popularised And Made A Brand: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Khadi will be popularised and will be made brand.

In order to establish Khadi as a brand, it is important to make it popular worldwide, the CM said. "This will be possible only if you compete in the market on the basis of price and quality with the help of technology," he said.

Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of the Khadi and Village Industries Department here on Wednesday.

He directed the officials to organise a grand event on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in which solar charkha will be provided to 1,000 people. The move will directly benefit 1,000 families with employment. It is important to start preparation for this event from now, the CM said. This event should be held at zonal and district headquarters and lead to employment of 1.5 lakh people, he added. Focusing on the potential of Khadi department, CM Yogi said that the government needs around 10 lakh blankets every year and 1.74 crore schools children need uniforms twice in a year. If the department meets the requirements then people will get job at ground level. The Chief Minister said that all the officials and staffs should visit the field. If anyone refuses then he/she should immediately be forced to take voluntary retirement.

The government will run 8 blanket factories on the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, the CM said. The state government will buy all blankets produced in these factories and distribute it among the poor. He also instructed the officials to prepare a logo for 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji. He also directed that on this occasion, Khadi Plaza should be constructed. The Chief Minister said that for the first time in the country, Khadi products made of solar charkha in UP have been included among Khadi. In order to motivate the Soil Art Board, free soil is also provided to potters. As a result, it will also improve the system of water harvesting in villages. CM Yogi issued orders to monitor the quality of uniforms distributed to school children. Right now the government is providing two sets of uniforms to school children, in this way around 3 crore uniforms are produced. CM said that potters should be trained under five-day training progaramme and after the completion of training and based on the certificates, they should be given the 'patta' of village pond. The Chief Minister said that closed units/factories are located on huge properties and it is important to start them again. This will improve the financial condition of the Khadi department as well as also generate employment opportunities.

Minister Satish Mahana, Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi along with senior officials were present in the meeting. UNI