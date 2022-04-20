KGMU Hospital Employees Deprived Of Beds As COVID-19 Cases Surge: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said though Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed to have lakhs of beds, the employees of The King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital are themselves deprived of beds as the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state.

Gandhi posted a clipping from a national daily newspaper on Facebook, adding, "Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister had claimed to have lakhs of beds a few days ago but as the coronavirus cases are increasing, cases of this disorder are coming to light. This case of chaos is from KGMU, just a few kilometres away from CM's house. The employees themselves are not getting beds."

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 43,441 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. —ANI