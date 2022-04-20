KGMU expands its COVID-19 testing facilities

Lucknow: Growing demand for increase in the testing facilities for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, King George Medical University (KGMU) on Monday enhanced its testing strength for coronavirus cases.

According to a statement here, two more machines were being used by KGMU for carrying out the testing of the samples.

KGMU Vice Chancellor ML Bhatt said that they have started using two machines from the Centre of Advanced Research for the testing of the samples and a total of fouur machines were being used for testing.

He further said since currently all the research work has ceased hence the machines were being used for the purpose for testing.

The VC pointed out that with 19 Nizamuddin contacts testing positive in two days, which is 12 on Saturday and 7 on Sunday, one can expect the impact of this detection for the next two weeks.

He claimed that the lockdown has helped to contain the and further lockdown would help more.

'We will get the benefit of the lockdown even if it opens because of the decrease in the rate growth of Covid-19 since the sudden spurt had stopped. But the current development where in the Nizamuddin contacts are being detected in the city and the Government is getting them quarantined. We hope the things will not worsen', he stated.

Dr Bhatt further stated that one has to watch the trend till next week.

'One could have very confidently said that the lockdown could be lifted earlier but now the way things are, one has to watch till April 14. Till now Lucknow was perfectly under control with no case coming till the Nizamuddin contacts were detected' he observed.

The VC added that till now they have tested over 2500 samples from across the state.

