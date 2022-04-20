KGMU Doctor Tests Positive As UP Corona Cases Rise To 16

Lucknow: A junior doctor in the King George''s Medical University (KGMU) has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the third COVID-19 case to test positive in the Uttar Pradesh capital, taking the total number reported cases to 16 in the state so far.

The junior doctor has been quarantined in the KGMU. He was a part of the medical team that has been treating COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, a woman doctor and her relative had tested positive for the deadly virus and have been undergoing treatment in the KGMU.

The 16 corona patients in the state have been reported from Agra (8), Lucknow (3), Noida (3) and Ghaziabad (2). Health officials said that three corona patients had recovered fully and had bene discharged while the rest were still under treatment. --IANS