Key Taliban commander killed in foiled attack

Kabul: A Taliban commander and his bodyguard were killed after security forces foiled an attack in Afghanistan''s Takhar province, an official said on Tuesday.

"A large number of Taliban rebels under commander Qari Ansarullah Gajar were planning to storm the headquarters of Baharak district on Monday night, but security forces ambushed the militants'' convoy killing the commander and his bodyguard," the official told Xinhua news agency.

Three militants and two security personnel were wounded, the official said, adding that Gajar''s killing could prove a major blow to the Taliban fighters in Takhar and adjoining areas.

The Taliban has not commented on the development.

--IANS