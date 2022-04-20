Key RSS meet to deliberate on 6 issues including Modi cabinet rejig

New Delhi / Ahmedabad:A three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamswak Sangh (RSS) started at Karnavati College in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to discuss various issues including better coordination between the three dozen affiliated organisations.

Sources said that six major items are on the agenda fir the meeting scheduled to conclude on January 7.

As many as 150 officials of the RSS including Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi and BJP President J.P. Nadda are in Ahmedabad to attend the meeting under the chairmanship of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS ideologue Dilip Deodhar told IANS: "The RSS will review the works of all its associate organisations and discuss the upcoming plans. The associate organisations of the RSS will also share their feedback on the work done by the BJP and the Union government."

Sources said the impact of the Narendra Modi government and its welfare schemes is also been discussed in the three-day meet. The expansion of the Modi cabinet is also awaited as a lot of ministerial posts are vacant after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan and Suresh Angadi and resignations of ministers from Akali Dal and Shiv Sena.

"Inclusion of new faces in the cabinet is likely to be discussed in the meeting," a source said.

The meeting, ahead of the West Bengal, Keral, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections, holds great significance as the BJP and the RSS, together, will make a strategy for these Assembly polls.

Apart from this, farmers' protest and economic situation of the country will also be discussed.

Nadda will share the party's report card. He will also apprise the top officer bearers about the future plans of the party.

Deodhar said: "This is a special internal meeting of the 'Sangh parivar'. The RSS holds this meeting for mutual coordination among all its allied organisations. Feedback of the people at ground level and how much the government has been able to fulfill the expectations of the allied organisations will also be discussed during this meet."