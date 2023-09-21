Key railway stations in UP to upgrade security

Lucknow: To upgrade security at key railway stations in Uttar Pradesh including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow, the number of CCTV cameras and baggage scanners will be increased.

CCTV cameras will be installed even at small railway stations and halts across the state.

Instructions have been issued to beef up security in trains as well as on railway stations.

The decisions and instructions come in the wake of the recent assault of a woman constable, found lying under a berth of the general coach of Saryu Express when the train reached Ayodhya Junction on August 30 morning. The police woman had a deep cut on her face.

The DGP Vijay Kumar stressed installing integrated security system at all railway stations and installation of security equipment like CCTV in large numbers under the Nirbhaya Fund, along with periodic security audits of the security plan for protection of important establishments of the Railways.

With recent cases of stones pelted at several trains --Vande Bharat Express was attacked five times -- stress is being laid on prevention of such attacks and security of railway tracks with the coordination among RPF, GRP and district police.

Officials also discussed steps to check on terrorist attacks, damage to railway tracks, movement of drugs/explosive substances, human trafficking and counterfeit currency/ gold smuggling on board trains.

Police verification of contractual railway employees, check on illegal vendors and increasing number of legal vendors, safety of women and special vigilance to prevent crimes against women were other key issues discussed by officials.

—IANS