Key Indian equity market indices open flat

Mumbai: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices opened flat on Thursday.





The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 26,051.81 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 26,049.14 points.





Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 25,910.28 points, down 141.53 points, or 0.54 per cent.





At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,033.30 points, was trading at 7,984.45 points, down 48.85 points or 0.61 per cent.





On Wednesday, positive global cues, coupled with short covering and value buying, lifted the Indian equity markets.





The key indices on Wednesday closed the day's trade in the green, as healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, metal and capital goods stocks.





The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) was up by 91.03 points or, 0.35 per cent at the closing.





In the day's trade, the index touched a high of 26,130.49 points and a low of 25877.16 points.





The Nifty, was also up by 31 points, or 0.39 per cent.





On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend. Hang Seng was down by 0.32 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was also trading in red, down by 0.16 per cent.





China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.17 per cent.





Overnight, the Nasdaq, on Wednesday, fell by 0.11 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.03 per cent.





