Key Indian equity indices open lower

The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower by 38.45 points or 0.38 per cent at 10,055.80 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 32,876.48 points, traded at 32,826.94 points (9.25 a.m.) - down 96.18 points or 0.29 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 32,876.65 points and a low of 32,810.86 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 907 declines and 351 advances.

--IANS








