Key BSE executives resign

New Delhi: Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer (Key Management personnel & Senior Management) of the BSE has tendered his resignation in order to pursue another opportunity.

The resignation will come into effect from close of business hours on December 4

Nayan Mehta, Chief – Special Projects (Key Management personnel & Senior Management) has also tendered his resignation due to personal and health reasons. The resignation will be effective from October 12.



“As discussed, I wish to inform you that I would like to tender my resignation from the post of Chief Information Security Officer of SSE LTD to take up another opportunity. I request you to accept my Resignation and relieve me from my duties before 4th Dec 2023,” Pandey said in his resignation letter.



“Please accept this letter as formal intimation of my resignation from the position of Chief - Special Projects due to personal and health reasons. My period of over 11 years at BSE has been a memorable experience which I shall cherish forever. am thankful to BSE Board members and yourself for being very supportive and ever caring during my tenure at BSE. I request you to kindly relieve me on or before Thursday, 12th October, 2023,” Mehta said in his resignation letter.

—IANS