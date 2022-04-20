Key Agreements May Be Signed At India-US 2-Plus-2 Ministerial Meet

Washington: A number of defence and strategically related non-defence pacts are expected to be inked at the end of second 2-Plus-2 Ministerial meeting between India and the United States on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet their respective counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo and it is expected that challenges from Pakistan-based cross-border terrorism will figure high on the agenda.

The two nations are expected to announce the signing of the Industrial Security Annex, an enabling pact that will allow American manufacturers of defense equipment to work with Indian private sector companies.

The first 2-Plus-2 ministerial dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Last year, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had met Mr Mike Pompeo and James Mattis in Delhi at the inaugural 2-Plus-2 meet.

Meanwhile in a blog, US Congressman Francis Rooney has backed India.

"In Afghanistan, Pakistan has articulated the desire for a peaceful solution but turns a blind eye to terrorist groups seeking safe-haven in the tribal areas of Northwest Pakistan. Accordingly, it is difficult to accept Pakistan as a genuine partner for peace and good-faith negotiator in Kashmir," he wrote in The Hill.

In his blog piece under the title - 'Why the US should support India's claim in Kashmir over those of Pakistan and China', Mr Rooney says "Of the three claimants in Kashmir, India's claim is the most credible".

He also writes: "After the end of British rule, in the 1950s, Jammu and Kashmir ....acceded to join India. The state was awarded a special administrative status, affording it autonomy over internal administrative decisions".

The US State Department has in a statement urged authorities in India to 'right' to peaceful assembly protests over the new Citizenship law.

"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. We urge authorities to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly. We also urge protestors to refrain from violence," a US States Department spokesperson has said.

