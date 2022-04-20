Kesar From Kashmir, Silver Coins For Each Guest At Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

Lucknow: The stage is set for the the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya on Wednesday. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony, prasad will be distributed among over one 100,0000 devotees across the country. Though the Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited only 175 guests for the event due to the pandemic, it has decided to provide laddoos to a large number of people as prasad. On Tuesday afternoon Baba Ramdev, Swami Awadheshanand, Chidanand Muni, Sudhir Dahia and Raju Swami arrived at Ayodhya airport by helicopter. Brahmanand Swami, Suresh Patel and Ritesh Dandia also reached Ayodhya to take part in the programme. Trust officials said laddoo prasad would be distributed soon after the event to all prominent mutts and temples in the country. Mahavir Mandir trust from Patna has been entrusted with preparing and distributing the prasad, which has been named Raghupati laddoo. Necessary items for the prasad have been brought from Patna. Besides Kesar from Pulwama, Kashmir, Ghee from Bengaluru, Gram flour from Australia and dry fruits from Kerala have been brought for this Prasad. The trust will distribute a silver coin embossed with Ram Darbaar to each of the 175 invitees to the event.

Meanwhile rituals for the Bhoomi Pujan started at Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The PM will visit Hanuman Garhi on Wednesday for a few minutes where a special puja for his health would be performed. In the wake of Ram Mandir programme, special puja and offering began at various mutts and temples in Varanasi, Mathura, Prayag, Chitrakoot and other places in UP. The resident of UP chief Minister will be specially decorated with lights on Tuesday night. Security has been beefed at Ayodhya for the Wednesday event with extensive checking of each visitor. Special Forces have been deployed at all the sensitive places.