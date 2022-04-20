Kerry greets Muslims on occasion of Ramadan

Washington: US Secretary of State John Kerry has greeted Muslims across the globe on the occasion of Ramadan, describing it as a season for heightened reflection, worship, compassion and community. "For Muslims everywhere, this special month provides spiritual nourishment and reinforces appreciation for the universal value - and values - of humanity," Kerry said. Sending his wishes, he said, "As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish all Muslims a joyful Ramadan Kareem". "It is also a time to reflect on awareness of the responsibility of people of all faiths to help those in need, including those stricken by poverty and the victims of conflict in such countries as Burma, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria and Yemen," he said. He said Ramadan underscores the beauty in community - one that eats, prays and works together. "In the months to come, we will remain in constant dialogue with the governments of Muslim-majority countries and with Muslim communities at home and abroad," he said. "One of the great strengths of our nation is the diversity both of its citizens and of its overseas partners; and one of the core elements of our diplomacy is our desire to communicate clearly with others in support of the fundamental rights and dignity of every human being," Kerry said. PTI