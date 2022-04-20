Keralite nurse, toddler killed in rocket attack in Libya

New Delhi: A nurse from Kerala and her one-and-half-year-old son have been killed in a rocket attack in violence-hit Zawiya city of Libya. Sunu Sathyan and her son Pranav were killed in the rocket attack on their apartment block yesterday at around 4 PM in Zawiya city, 45 km from Libyan capital Tripoli, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. "On 25 March 2016, around 4 pm Mrs Sunu Sathyan an Indian nurse from Kerala and her son Pranav were killed when a rocket (hit) their apartment. "We have got in touch with her husband Vipin Kumar. There are 26 more Indians working in Zawiya hospital," Swaraj said in a series of tweets. Sonu and the toddler were sleeping in their house when it was rocked by the explosion, her father Sathyan Nair, hailing from Kondadu in Kottayam district, said. The victim was working as a nurse in Zawiya Medical centre AZ Zawiya, Libya. Her husband Vipin, who is a male nurse in Libya, was away on duty. The External Affairs Minister made a fresh appeal, urging people in conflict zones to move out. "We have issued advisories many times. I request you once again - Please move out of the conflict zones," she said. Nair has sought Kerala government's help to bring back the mortal remains of his daughter and grandson. "Yesterday I got information through phone that my daughter and her one-and-a-half-year-old baby died in a bomb blast at her residence while they were sleeping," he said in his letter to the government. Nair also requested for help and protection to Sunu's husband, who he said is in a state of shock. "I came to know that the blast occurred due to regular fights between the rival groups in Libya. So I humbly request your good self to make available the detailed information about the incident and help us bring back the dead body of my beloved daughter and her son, whom we have never seen." Meanwhile, state's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said eight to nine people are stranded in Libya and efforts are on to bring them back.