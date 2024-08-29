Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi files complaint against mediapersons; CPI (M) MLA actor Mukesh booked for alleged sexual assault

The FIR, registered on August 28 at the East Police Station, includes allegations of physical interference and threats by the media.

Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has lodged a complaint with the Thrissur city police commissioner against mediapersons, alleging that they blocked his way at Ramanilayam on August 27.

The FIR was lodged on August 28 against media persons at the East Police Station in Thrissur based on the complaint by Gopi who alleged that they prevented him from getting into his car, Kerala Police said.

The Union minister also alleged that the mediapersons had threatened and obstructing his security officer from performing official duties.

The case has been registered under various sections of the BNS.

"An FIR has been at East police station against mediapersons on the complaint of Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly preventing him from getting into his car, threatening and pushing away the minister's security officer Vishnu Raj obstructing him from performing his official duties, the Kerala Police said.

The case has been registered under Sections 329 (3), 126 (2) and 132 of the BNS.

Suresh Gopi was seen pushing mediapersons outside the government guest house in Thrissur after they questioned him about the Hema Committee report and allegations against actor and CPI (M) MLA Mukesh.

Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, some women from the Malayalam film industry came forward with charges of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police on August 29 said that an FIR has been registered against actor-politician M Mukesh in Maradu Police Station on the complaint of actor Minu Muneer. Another FIR has been registered against actor Jayasurya on the complaint of the same actress.

Reacting to the Hema Committee Report, Ernakulam SP G Poonguzhali on Wednesday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken the statements of the victims, adding that a detailed statement has been issued to different police stations for taking necessary legal action.

Apart from Minu Muneer, actor Sonia Malhar has also revealed shocking incidents of mistreatment and exploitation during the initial years of her career.

On August 27, actor Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Mohanlal and all executive members have resigned.

After the release of the Hema Committee report, a section of AMMA members demanded that those facing sexual harassment allegations should resign from key positions. They said that those facing allegations should not delay sending their resignation and that their continued stay was not in the interest of the association.

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.

—ANI