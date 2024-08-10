Kerala: PM Modi chairs review meeting over Wayanad landslides

After conducting an aerial and on-the-ground survey of the affected areas, PM Modi assured comprehensive support from the central government for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on Saturday after undertaking an aerial and on-the-ground survey of affected sites in Wayanad.

Over 300 people lost their lives after massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, State Ministers A Rajan, AK Saseendran, PA Mohammed Riyas, and Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister assured all support to the state and survivors in rehabilitation. He also emphasised that the central government will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests.

PM Modi said that as soon as he was informed of the situation in Wayanad when the landslides hit, a Minister of State was sent to the state to take stock of the situation. Also, NDRF, Army and Air Force teams were deployed for rescue and relief operations.

The Prime Minister said that his heart felt heavy as he visited the landslide-hit sites and also when he met the survivors at the relief camp. He highlighted the importance of collective efforts in rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited a relief camp and met survivors of landslides in Wayanad. The Prime Minister interacted with the survivors at the camp.

PM undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi accompanied the Prime Minister in the helicopter.

As the Prime Minister undertook an on-the-ground review of the affected sites, he was briefed on the situation by Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar. PM Modi is expected to chair a review meeting with the Chief Minister and officials later in the day.

The state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the State and review the situation. The team is visiting the affected areas from August 8 to August 10.

Kerala government has assured immediate assistance to those affected by the landslides, helping them relocate to another place, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of Rs. 300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family.

