Kerala: Man allegedly killed by father-in-law 3 months after marriage

Palakkad: A 27-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his wife's relatives in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Two persons including the victim's father-in-law have been taken into police custody.

According to the police Aneesh, the victim was in a relationship with a girl from a wealthy family but due to their financial status, the woman's family had resisted the relationship.

However, the couple got married three months back but altercations between Aneesh and his wife's family continued. Later girl's family agreed to compromise after police intervention but the girl's uncle and father continued to threaten him.

The police said that Aneesh was going on a bike when they were attacked by his father-in-law Prabhu Kumar and the woman's uncle Suresh. Aneesh died on his way to the hospital.

Police have taken both accused into custody after eye witness named them.

—ANI