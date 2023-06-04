Kerala: 2 cops suspended for being in inebriated condition

Kochi: Two police officials posted with the Armed Reserve Camp here (Kerala) were suspended by the Kochi City Police Commissioner after being allegedly found in an inebriated state while on duty.

The suspended officers include senior civil police officials, Meghanathan and Rajesh.

The suspension came after a probe was ordered after getting information that the police officials were drinking alcohol in public space at the Armed Reserve Camp in Kochi.

After receiving this information, the higher police authorities were maintaining a constant vigil over such activities at the Armed Reserve Camp.

On Monday, a team of police officers arrived at the Camp and found the two officers in an inebriated condition and therefore they were taken for the mandatory tests.

Since the tests turned positive, which led to the disciplinary action against both police officers of being suspended on Saturday.

