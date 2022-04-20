Kerala: 100 kg ganja seized from Wayanad, 2 held

Wayanad (Kerala): In a major haul, the Excise Department sleuths in Kerala's Wayanad district seized 100 kilograms of ganja smuggled in a lorry here on Thursday night.

Two people, Saleh and Abid, residents of Kozhikode have been taken into custody.

According to Excise Department officials, the large posse of the contraband, valued at crores, was recovered during an inspection conducted by a State Excise Enforcement Squad, led by Excise Circle Inspector T Anikumar.

In a similar incident, last month, the Ernakulam Police seized around 140 kilograms of Ganja in Kochi following which three persons were arrested.

Police seized Ganja from two places, Angamaly and Perumbavoor. (ANI)