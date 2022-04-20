Kerala women startup inks pact with UN agency

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time, a Kerala-based women startup, which helps in identifying energy-efficient drivers and adopting viable action plans, has signed an agreement with United Nations Women''s Empowerment Principles.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Vydyuthi Energy Services (VES) has signed the pact.

Out of the 170 companies from India which had signed for United Nations Women''s Empowerment Principles, 64 are from the private sector, a company statement said here.

VES is the 65th company from India and the first from Kerala to enter into such a pact with the UN.

Kerala is already in the top list of Niti Aayog for implementing the United Nations Women''s Empowerment Principles.

The Women''s Empowerment Principles offer practical guidance to business and the private sector on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community.

With the signing of the agreement, VES would establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality, treat all women and men fairly at work, respect and support human rights and non-discrimination, ensure the health, safety and well- being of all women and men workers and promote education among several other things, it said.

VES was established by an NRI, Anoop Babu, who has vastexperience in the renewable energy sector and involved in multinational projects in various countries including the Gulf.

After research for various years, Anoop Babu, started his dream project and his mother Indira Babu, who is the co- founder, was appointed as the managing director.

A consultancy-cum-project management institution, VES aims at empowerment of women ensures that all the key positions are held by women.

Sudha Kumari, retired engineer at Kerala State Electricity Board Energy Efficiency Department, is the business head of VES.

Kokila Vijyakumar, operations head, and Vaani Vijay, who has vast knowledge in the energy sector, are also holding key positions, the statement added.

VES offers consulting, training, R&D in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy, power quality assessment, E-Mobility, climate change, energy audit, project management and carbon accounting.

It is the first recognised institution in Kerala which provides certified technical training in green energy with the cooperation of Delhi-based CII-ITC Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development.

VES has given technical support in green energy projects for various schools and engineering colleges.

VES aims at establishing a ''Kerala Model'' in the green energy sector, it added.PTI