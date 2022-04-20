Kerala woman who sold goats to donate to relief fund gets VVIP pass for swearing-in ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram: A Keralite woman, who had hit headlines for selling her goats to find money to donate to Chief Minister's relief fund, was a special invitee of the Left government for its swearing-in ceremony at the Central Stadium here on Thursday.

Subaida, a 61-year old homemaker hailing from Kollam, was shocked and surprised when she received an envelope carrying the VVIP pass to attend the ceremony recently.

The woman had sold her goats and contributed Rs 5,000 to the CMDRF last year in the backdrop of the Covid-19.

The elated woman said she got a call from the district authorities three days back asking her to get ready to become one among the limited guests invited for the historic swearing-in of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The oath-taking was conducted as a low-key affair this time with participation of nearly 400 people completely in adherence with the health department guidelines in view of the pandemic.



Subaida, who runs a wayside tea stall in her home district, seemed happy and proud while attending the programme wearing a mask andgloves.

She latersaid she could see Chief Minister Vijayan but could not talk to him amidst the ceremony.

"I could not talk to the Chief Minister as it was not the right time. I wish the new government could function as per the expectations of everyone," Subaida told reporters outside the venue.

She also said she would donate money in future also if she could manage to find any such amount.

Though the government had also invited one Janardhanan, a Kannur-based beedi worker who had contributed almost his entire savings of Rs two lakh to the CMDRF, he did not attend the event due to the Covid situation

—PTI