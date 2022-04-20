Kerala woman force-fed alcohol, gang-raped in front of son. Husband, 4 others arrested

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquor by her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five-year-old child near Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

All of them were taken into custody on Friday, police said. The child is suspected to have been beaten up by the accused.

The Kerala State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two children to a beach in Puthucurichy on Thursday. The woman said her husband later took her to a friend's house, where she was forced to drink alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son.

"The woman was rescued by a young man who found her in an inebriated state along the road. He took her in his car to her home and then informed police about the incident," a police officer told PTI.

The young man later told television channels that the woman was crying, had injuries on her face and pleaded for help.

A police officer from Kadinamkulam police station said the arrests will be recorded after verification of facts. Police have recorded the woman's statement. The woman was treated at a government hospital and discharged.

The woman told television channels that the men had also inflicted burns on her body with cigarette butts.

—PTI