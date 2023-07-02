Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days

Thiruvananthapuram: The next five days in Kerala are predicted to have heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This is because the state is experiencing a stronger than usual southwest monsoon.

From Monday to Wednesday, the weather department has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kannur and Kasargod. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall, between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period.

However, the IMD forecasts that on Wednesday, the Kozhikode district will experience extremely high rain falls, including rainfall above 204.4 mm is to be expected.

Warnings of possible flash floods and landslides have been issued by the Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The KSDMA has also warned those who live in coastal areas to be ready to evacuate to shelters if the weather worsen.

In addition, fishermen in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep have been told to stay out of the water till Wednesday.—Inputs from Agencies