Kerala schools to soon get hi-tech internet facility, new ICT textbooks

New Delhi:In total, 10,000 lower and upper primary Government and aided schools in Kerala will be getting high speed internet facility soon.

Following the path of digitisation in India, most of the schools across the nation are going hi-tech and will start getting internet facilities from November 1.





As per reports, under the 'IT@School' Project, the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) arm of the state Education Department will help 10,000 lower and upper primary government and aided schools in Kerala in getting high speed internet facility.





More details of the project:





All these schools will be getting 2 Mbps broadband internet with unlimited data usage powered

This facility will be given by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

As per reports, 'IT@School' Project has been providing broadband internet connection to about 5,000 high schools, higher secondary schools and educational offices since 2007

While speaking about this programme, Project Director K Anvar Sadath said, "With the addition of broadband internet to primary section also, the state's school broadband internet network will cover 100 per cent schools with over 15,000 connections. This will be the largest and first-of-its-kind in the country."

The broadband connectivity given to schools should be used only for academic and administrative purposes, Sadath added

Not only this, the project will implement an e-monitoring mechanism and specific training in order ensure the safe and secure use of internet

As per officials of BSNL the installation work of broadband connections will be done in 40 per cent of schools by this year end and the rest of it before March 31

Furthermore, an upgradation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in the primary section will soon be initiated

Upgradations:





As per, Education Minister, C Ravindranath, the lower primary schools new ICT Textbooks prepared on Edutainment platform titled 'Kalipetti' (play box) will be given to students in November

Meanwhile, the ICT training for all primary teachers has already begun

Also, a comprehensive Digital Content Collection will be set up on Free Software platform





