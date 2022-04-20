Kerala reports 2,707 new Covid cases amid fewer testing

Thiruvananthapuram: With just 31,893 samples send for testing in the past 24 hours, 2,707 new Covid cases were reported in Kerala on Monday.

In a statement issued here by State Health Minister K. K. Shailaja it said the number of active cases stands at 57,640, while the day saw 4,481 recoveries taking the total number to 6,11,600.

24 people succumbed to the virus on Monday taking the total death toll to 2,647.

3,10,107 people are under observation across the state including 13,187 in the hospitals.

—IANS