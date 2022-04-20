Kerala polls: CPI-M slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks on gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Left party over gold smuggling case in a campaign rally, CPI(M) state secretariat said he would have Robert Vadra in mind who is constantly appearing before investigative agencies over assets illegally acquired.

"Gandhi would have Robert Vadra in mind who is constantly appearing before investigative agencies over assets illegally acquired by him," said the secretariat.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, CPI(M) Kerala secretariat also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's speech was like that of "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recruiting agent, which is shocking".

"In the speech, the national leader of the Congress party did not even dare to criticize the BJP. In fact, Rahul Gandhi had the same voice as that of BJP in attacking the Left. This shows the communal allegiance of Congress. It is this approach that is encouraging Congress MLAs in many states to join the BJP," said CPI(M) state secretariat.

CPI(M) alleged that it has become clear that it was not a coincidence that the UDF did not speak out against the BJP during the march and that it was on the instructions of the central leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Kerala government was pathetic," said the CPIM secretariat.

"References on smuggling case and the job issues may be made with regard to Congress, which was in power earlier at the Centre. While making the speech, Rahul Gandhi may also remember Robert Vadra, who is constantly appearing before investigative agencies over assets illegally acquired through administrative influence," alleged the CPI(M).

Further, the CPI(M) state secretariat said, "Rahul Gandhi has criticized the central agencies for not being quick to hunt down the Left. In this context, it would be good to remember that Rahul Gandhi is the person who is being held on bail in a financial fraud case."

Further, regarding the trawling controversy, CPI(M) leader said: "In 1991, Congress completely fed the sea to foreign trawlers in the country. The policy of liberalization, which left the agricultural sector to the corporate powers, is also that of Congress. The BJP has now implemented the law announced by Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally in Wayanad against this and made a mockery of himself. The CPM requested that strong public sentiment be raised against Congress, which is becoming the mouthpiece of the BJP."

Kerala Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the election have not been announced yet. (ANI)