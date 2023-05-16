Kerala monsoon delayed; arrival predicted on Jun 4: IMD

    Menu
    New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is expected to start a little later than usual in Kerala. It is likely to come on June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

    Over Kerala, the southwest monsoon typically begins on June 1, with a standard variance of seven days.

    "This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement. The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.—Inputs from Agencies

