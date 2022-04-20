Kerala ministers meet Governor, says meeting 'positive'

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Left Front government appears to be on a course of confrontation with him Kerala law minister A.K. Balan and state agriculture minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Friday met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Left Front government had earlier recommended convening the state legislative assembly for passing a resolution against the farm bills which was disallowed by the Governor leading to a series of letters between the Chief Minister and the Governor.

The government has once again proposed a special session of the legislative assembly on December 31.

After meeting the Governor, Balan told mediapersons that the meeting was "positive".

He said: "We have met the Governor to convey Christmas greetings to him and naturally the recent issues were discussed and the Governor is very positive. We met him for 35 minutes and explained our position and the Governor has communicated certain matters which we will discuss with the chief minister and then respond. We cannot speak openly on what transpired between us and the Governor. As a whole the meeting was positive."

State agriculture minister V.S. Sunilkumar also termed the meeting as positive and that the Governor had lent a keen ear to what the ministers had to say. "We have communicated to him that the government will take the Governor into confidence in all the matters".

It may be recalled that the CPI mouthpiece, Janayugam had come out against the Governor and had even alleged that the Governor was trying to implement the agenda of the RSS in the state.

However sources in the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor has expressed his unhappiness to the ministers and had communicated that the government was not able to convince him on the urgency of the special session of the legislative assembly on December 23.

Meanwhile Union minister of state for external affairs and senior leader of BJP, V. Muraleedharan said that there was no urgency of a special session of the legislative assembly. He said "There is no need for conducting a special session of the Kerala legislative assembly. Both the ruling front and the Congress led opposition are spending taxpayers' money without any reason".

—IANS