Kerala medical institute develops disinfectant gateway

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala''s premier medical institute SCTIMST (Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology) has risen to the occasion when it has developed the Chitra Disinfectant Gateway, a boon during the spread of the coronavirus.

It''s director Asha Kishore said that this has been developed by its medical devices engineering division and can be used by offices and other places.

It''s a small compartment fitted with sensors and sprays. The moment a person enters into the compartment, high pressure sprays hydrogen peroxide in a misty form.

In 40 seconds, the job is done and the person, when out of the compartment, is completely disinfected of any virus.

After the person exits the compartment, there is an ultra violet ray beam, which further disinfects the compartment and is ready for the next person to be disinfected.

The SCTIMST is now ready for a technology transfer to help fight the raging covid-19 pandemic.

