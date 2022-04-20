Kerala kids embrace New Year on happy note as schools reopen

Thiruvananthapuram: Children in Kerala were happy as schools reopened across the state on Friday after a gap of nine months.

Rajani K. Nair who had reached Pattom St Mary's school told IANS: "I am really excited to reach my school after a gap of nine months. Although I was attending my online classes but actual classroom studies give a different feel."

Schools in the state capital and other towns were reopened in compliance with strict Covid-19 precautions.

The students have been instructed to use sanitisers before entering the classroom.

Ramesh Mathew, a parent whose daughter Reshma Mariam Thomas is in the 10th standard in a school in Kochi said: "We are sceptical on whether proper precautionary measures would be taken before the children enter the classroom. I hope nothing untoward happens".





—IANS