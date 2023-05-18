    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Kerala HC to hear PIL seeking ban on children's ritualistic dance on Monday

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May18/ 2023

    Kerala High Court

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court will, on Monday, take up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on children performing 'Thee Chamundi Theyyam', a customary dance that is prevalent in northern Malabar district of the state.

    Theyyam is a traditional religious ritualistic practice in northern Kerala and the Thee Chamundi Theyyam is one of its forms.

    Filed by an NGO Dhisha Foundation, the petition claims that this art form affects the well-being of children.

    A division bench of the Court has already asked the petitioner to implead the Malabar Devasom Board and the trustees of the temple under which the dance performance is conducted.

    The PIL submitted that the children selected to perform in said customary dance are from a backward community and are a relic of the feudal past. IANS

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Kochi Kerala High Court Public Interest Litigation PIL Children Performing Customary Dance Thee Chamundi Theyyam Malabar Traditional Religious Ritualistic Practice Kerala NGO Dhisha Foundation Malabar Devasom Board
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in