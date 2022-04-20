Kerala HC refuses to stay ban on online rummy gaming

Kochi: A few online gaming companies on Thursday got a jolt, when the Kerala High Court refused to stay the state government's February 23 notification under Section 14A of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960 clarifying that online rummy when played for stakes does not enjoy exemption from the general prohibition of gaming and gambling.

A few online gaming companies had sought a stay on the Kerala Government's order, but failed to get it.

The Court however asked the Kerala Government to file its statement and posted the case for May 29.

Kerala was forced to ban these online games after lots of complaints of people losing money surfaced and when it decided to ban, it joined neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu besides Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which had done the same.

Incidentally in August last year, a Kerala government official working in the State Treasury department was taken into custody after it was alleged that he had siphoned off Rs 2 crore and was engaged in playing online games.

Source: IANS