Kerala HC orders seizure of firecrackers stored in all religious places

Kochi: In a path breaking directive, Kerala High Court asked competent authorities to conduct raids and seize all firecrackers kept at all religious places.



The Court also made it clear that crackers should not be burst at odd hours.



“I thus direct the Deputy Collector with the assistance of the Commissioner of Police, Cochin, and other districts, to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession the crackers illegally stored in all religious places and issue instructions that henceforth, no crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd time as prima facie there is no commandment in any of the holy books to burst crackers for pleasing the God,” the Court said.



Incidentally, bursting of crackers is a norm seen mostly in temples and churches in the state at the time of the annual festival in these places of worship, and it takes place at very odd hours.



But for fear of the wrath of locals, many who suffer keep silent. But the Court took this step while hearing a petition seeking an intervention to this custom of playing spoil sport to peace especially during the odd hours. The Judge mentioned that he too has experienced it.



The Court, while directing the district authorities to take appropriate steps, warned that if this directive is broken then contempt proceedings would be initiated against the wrong doers and posted the case for November 24, besides asking the state counsel to submit a report on this before the next hearing.

