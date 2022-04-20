Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws minister

Thrissur: The Kerala government will not implement the contentious farm laws and will move the Supreme Court against them this week itself, Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar said here on Monday. "We will not implement the farm laws. The state government is readyto face any action to be taken by the central government.

We will move the Supreme Court against these laws this week itself," he told reporters here. He said the Centre's move amounted to usurping the authority of state governments, which has been ensured by the Constitution.

"The new laws, which take away the food security and independence of the country, will surrender it before the corporate giants, which will in turn destroy our public distribution system," Minister said.

Ten Central Unions and over 300 farmers and agricultural workers organisations have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 in protest against the farm laws.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week urged the Centre to "listen" to the protesting farmers, who are on an agitation at Delhi border points for the last 11 days against the new laws, and to resolve the issue in an amicable manner. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock. Vijayan, in a tweet, had described the farmers as the "lifeblood" of the country and said it was time to stand with them. —PTI