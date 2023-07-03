    Menu
    Kerala govt to move SC against slashing of its borrowing limit by Centre: Finance Minister Balagopal

    Nidhi Khurana
    July3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday, the Kerala government announced its intention to file an appeal with the Supreme Court on the Centre's claimed reduction of the state's borrowing ceiling.

    Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal made the announcement during a press conference held here earlier in the day.

    The minister explained that the state's borrowing limit had been halved, prompting the Assembly to vote a resolution protesting the move and the Cabinet to decide to write to the federal government.—Inputs from Agencies

