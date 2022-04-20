Kerala govt prohibits public gatherings on New Year's eve

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings during New Year celebrations and directed that all celebrations in the state on Thursday should cease by 10.00 pm.

"Inter alia, use of face masks, maintenance of social distance, and sanitising to break the chain of disease transmission are reiterated. No public gatherings are permitted as part of New Year celebrations on New Year's Eve. All New Year celebrations on New Year's Eve (December 31) should cease by 10 .00 pm," the government said.

"Given the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State, New Year 2021 celebrations by the public is likely to result in a spike in the transmission of COVID-19, if extant Covid Protocols are not adhered to," it stated.

The government said that lawful action shall be initiated under various provisions of law against people failing to adhere to COVID-19 Protocols.

The government directed the district administration to ensure compliance. (ANI)