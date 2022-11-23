Kerala Governor Khan wants a report on the actions taken against protestors

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): On Wednesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan demanded a report on the measures taken against state employees who took part in the Raj Bhavan siege by the CPI(M)-led Left supporters last week.

Even though the march was organised by the CPI-newly M's launched Education campaign movement, all of the feeder organisations' members and supporters participated.

The top seven state government employees who were affiliated with the influential staff unions supported by the CPI-M have been identified by BJP members who were actively involved in documenting the protests.

The top district BJP leaders visited Khan early this week and showed him documentary proof that these workers, including women, had participated in the demonstration.

Khan requested a report from the chief secretary on the workers' rule-breaking after being presented with the proof.

Khan and Vijayan have been exchanging verbal blows on a regular basis for the past few months. The next round of insults will be traded once the chief secretary's report is received because a special session of the state Assembly has been scheduled for December 5.

