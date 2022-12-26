Kerala girl held with gold worth Rs one cr hidden in inner wear

Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old girl was taken into custody outside the Kozhikode airport after it was found that she was carrying gold worth Rs one crore hidden in her inner wear.

Acting on a tip off, Malappurram Superintendent of Police (SP) Suchith Das and his team took the girl into custody after she had successfully cleared the Customs at the airport late on Sunday night.

Later on body examination, 1,884 grams of gold worth Rs one crore was found hidden in three packets attached to her undergarment.

The girl, Shahla, hailing from Kasargode arrived at the Kozhikode international airportt from Dubai.

After getting through Customs, the girl was taken into custody by police outside the airport.

Initially, she resisted all the questioning and claimed that she was no carrier and she should be let off.

But the police, who were acting on a tip off, were not willing to let her go and their efforts turned futile after thoroughly inspecting her entire luggage.

The police then started a detailed probe into the gold smuggling to find out the real culprit, who enticed the teenager to carry gold.

