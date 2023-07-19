Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy dies at 79; thousands gather to pay homage to 'leader of masses'

Thiruvananthapuram/Bengaluru: After Oommen Chandy, a Congress veteran and the former chief minister of Kerala, passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, thousands of people flocked to the city to pay their respects.

His son Chandy Oommen made the announcement of his father's death on Facebook, writing simply, "Appa has passed away." The 79-year-old politician, who had twice been Kerala's chief minister, passed away at 4:25 a.m. in a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to party insiders, he passed away during chemotherapy for cancer.

Mariamma Oommen, his wife, and their three children are all that remain of him.—Inputs from Agencies