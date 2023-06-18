Kerala doctor alleges rape, death threat by patient

Thiruvanthapuram: A female doctor at Kottayam Government medical college complained that a patient, who was brought by the Ettunamanur police, turned violent and showered abuses on her.

She further said that the patient had threatened her with rape and murder. Based on the doctor's report, the police have taken the suspect into arrest.

Early Saturday morning is when the incident occurred.

The woman doctor, who is a postgraduate student at the Medical College, was on 24-hour duty when the police brought the patient, named as Binu. The police came back after the patient had been taken care of by the doctor, and the patient turned violent and abusive.

She said that she had to immediately rush to the police aid post before attending to the patient who had bruises on his body.

The Kottayam police did not immediately respond to the doctor's report, instead waiting till Sunday afternoon to take the doctor's statement.

It may be noted that a woman doctor, Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a patient at Kottarakara government hospital on May 10. The murder of the young female doctor led to protests all over the state and a call for a safety audit of all hospitals in the state.—Inputs from Agencies