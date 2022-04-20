Kerala Cong chief Chennithala to file defamation case against businessman Biju Ramesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President and leader of opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday that he will file a defamation case against businessman and working president of Kerala Bar and Hotels Association Biju Ramesh for making "false allegations made by him" in relation to the bar bribery case.

"The Vigilance had conducted probe two times in bar bribery case and had cleared my name. The Lokayukta also dismissed the case. In this context, I have decided to go ahead with legal action," he said in a statement.

"As the leader of the opposition, I am waging a great struggle to expose the corruption of the state government. The false allegations made by Biju Ramesh is a deliberate attempt by some corners to defame me," he added.

Biju Ramesh had on Monday alleged that the probe into the bar bribery scam came to an abrupt end after late Kerala Congress(Mani) chief KM Mani met the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence.

Biju Ramesh also alleged that Ramesh Chennithala requested not to reveal his name in the confidential statement, a reason why he did not take his name.

Bar bribery case was one among the big allegations faced by former finance minister KM Mani raised by Biju Ramesh.

