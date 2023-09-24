    Menu
    States & UTs

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of director KG George

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of director KG George.
    In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the death of KG George is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry.

    Director KG George, 78 years passed away at the Signature Age of Care geriatric centre, Kakkanad today morning.
    He had been in respite care at a nursing home for the past five years following a stroke and his health has been deteriorating last two months. George's body is kept in cold storage in Thammanam.

    It is suggested that the funeral may take place on Tuesday after his relatives from Goa and Doha arrive.
    KG George was a filmmaker who won hearts by dealing with socially responsible issues. His unique method was to analyze the structure of society and the structure of individual minds.
    KG George made interventions that blurred the distinction between artistic cinema and commercial cinema. That in turn raised the quality and enjoyment level of the movie remarkably.
    His first film 'Swapnadanam' won the National Award for Best Film in 1976.
    Major movies are Yavanika, Kolangal, Panchavadi palam, Mannu, Lekhayude maranam oru Flash Back, Adaminte variyellu, ullakadal and irakal. He was a member of national and state award selection committees.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :KG George's death Malayalam cinema Kerala Chief Minister National Award-winning director Condolence message Film industry loss Director's legacy Geriatric care
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in