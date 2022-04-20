Kerala CM inaugurates first route of Kochi Water Metro project

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the first route and terminal buildings of Kochi Water Metro, a project to connect the islands around the city using state-of-the-art boats.

Vijayan launched the Vyttila-Kakkanad route on Monday through video conferencing.



He also opened the Panamkutty Bridge, also known as Petta Bridge, for traffic and launched the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWT) project. The opening of the bridge will enable a hassle-free journey between Petta junction and SN junction.

The total length of the bridge is 250 metre, of which around 70 metre is over the Poorna river. It was constructed as a part of Kochi Metro's preparatory works for the phase one extension from Petta to Thrippunithura. IURWT project has been envisioned to renew and rejuvenate six major canals of 34 km in Kochi.

During the launch of the projects, Vijayan said, "A project with an aim to provide houses to people who have lost their homes due to implementation of IURWTS is also being implemented. Water Metro is an affordable and environmental friendly transport system."

Later on Monday, Vijay shared the pictures of the Kochi Water Metro project on Twitter and said, "The 520 km long first phase of the national waterways dedicated to the nation. The inauguration of the eco-friendly mode marks the beginning of a new chapter in infrastructure development. In these past 5 years, the State has made a quantum leap in mobility and transportation sectors." (ANI)