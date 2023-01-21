Kerala CM calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode

Alappuzha (Kerala): Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, asked the Union government on Saturday to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the southern state without further delay.

The state's health indicators are "at par with the developed nations" , Vijayan remarked at the inauguration of the new super speciality block at the Government Medical College hospital.

"Considering the achievements of Kerala in the health sector, the Centre should establish an AIIMS in the state. Kerala has achieved the top positions in any health indice in the country. We have even identified land to set up the AIIMS at Kozhikode. The Centre should set up the hospital without any delay," Vijayan said at the function attended by Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.—Inputs from Agencies