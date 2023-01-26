Kerala CM accuses Sangh Parivar of treating minorities as 'enemies', BJP hits back

Thiruvananthapuram: On Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Sangh Parivar treats Muslims and Christians as "enemies of the nation," and he asked everyone to stand together against such divisive actions. This drew sharp criticism from the BJP.

Vijayan said that the Constitution, which is the most effective tool for fighting against caste discrimination and religious hatred, is currently under attack.

The CM said that the Sangh Parivar and the RSS have made it clear that their aim is to turn India into a "Hindu rashtra."—Inputs from Agencies