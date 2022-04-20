Kerala celebrates Christmas amid Covid restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas cheer made its presence felt in Kerala as the Christian community participated in several programmes and holy midnight masses in churches across the state.

The midnight holy mass at Kochi was led by Archbishop of Syro- Malabar church Cardinal George Alanchery. The mass was held under strict Covid protocol with a restricted number of devotees. However, the mass was live streamed for the devotees.

Cardinal George Alanchery in his address called upon the people to love each other and to spread the message of Jesus Christ. He said love is the universal language and in the testing times of Covid, human generation has survived only owing to the love and compassion shown towards fellow human beings.

At the state capital the midnight holy mass at the St Thomas Malankara Syrian Catholic Cathedral was led by Major Archbishop, Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis. He called upon the believers to live in the path of hardship and to instill love towards others. He told them to help each other and pointed out how mutual support and love has helped people during the trying times of Covid pandemic. He also said the message given by Lord Jesus Christ on universal love was one of the moving forces during the Covid pandemic.

Prof. George Cherian, a retired Physics professor of Kozhikode said, "With the Christmas tree and Uncle Santa and the twinkle stars, people have something to rejoice in the tough times of the pandemic. However, we are not able to visit the Church and could not attend the holy mass but we saw it live streamed and offered our prayers. Humanity has survived the pandemic and with vaccines coming up across the globe, we feel a silver lining amongst the dark clouds".

Across the state brisk business of Christmas trees, stars and Santa dresses happened and there seemed to be an increase in the number of households and public places erecting the Christmas trees and hanging the stars.

Father Thomas Kuriakose of the Thalassery diocese while speaking to IANS said, "Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has created a numbness and dullness in the society, Christmas seems to have lifted the spirit of the whole state and there is a major increase in the number of houses erecting Christmas trees and hanging the Christmas stars. This is not restricted to Christians only, and people cutting across the religious barriers are celebrating Christmas in the state and this is the message of Christmas."

—IANS